Why India is pursuing free trade with South American countries

What does India hope to gain?

With this upgrade, India hopes to ship more goods, use Latin American ports as gateways to the Caribbean and Pacific, and cut down on costs for exporters.

Plus, India's also working on separate trade deals with Peru and Chile.

All of this is about finding new partners so India isn't stuck relying on the same old countries—especially when global markets are shaky or tariffs pop up elsewhere.

If you're into business, travel, or just want to see more "Made in India" stuff out there, these deals could actually make a difference.