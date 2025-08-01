Next Article
Hiring alert! 48% GCCs in India to ramp up hiring
Big news for job seekers: 48% of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India plan to ramp up hiring in FY26, especially looking for early-career folks with 1-5 years' experience.
The goal? Build teams that are skilled, adaptable, and cost-effective.
AI in recruitment
GCCs are all about tech right now, with nearly half set to use AI-powered recruitment tools to speed up hiring.
Most jobs will still be in big cities, but some companies are starting to look at Tier 2 locations too.