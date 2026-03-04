Why Indian government bond yields are rising to 3-week high
India's 10-year government bond yield just hit a three-week high, thanks to a spike in global crude oil prices and fresh Middle East tensions.
Market participants said higher oil prices and currency weakness could reinforce a "higher-for-longer" expectation for policy rates, which may keep borrowing costs elevated and put pressure on government bond yields.
Amit Modani from Shriram AMC explains the situation
India imports a ton of energy, much of it through the now-closed Strait of Hormuz.
With Brent crude nearing $85 per barrel and the rupee staying weak, inflation risks are up.
As Amit Modani from Shriram AMC puts it, these pressures could keep RBI's interest rates higher for longer—which, he said, could reinforce expectations of a higher-for-longer interest rate trajectory.
Domestic factors have kept things more stable than equities so far
Recent US-Israel-Iran clashes have rattled oil supplies and spooked traders into selling bonds over inflation fears.
Still, domestic factors have kept things more stable than equities so far.
Plus, big events like large bond auctions and record state borrowing plans will shape where yields go next.