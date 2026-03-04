Why Indian government bond yields are rising to 3-week high

Amit Modani from Shriram AMC explains the situation

India imports a ton of energy, much of it through the now-closed Strait of Hormuz.

With Brent crude nearing $85 per barrel and the rupee staying weak, inflation risks are up.

As Amit Modani from Shriram AMC puts it, these pressures could keep RBI's interest rates higher for longer—which, he said, could reinforce expectations of a higher-for-longer interest rate trajectory.