Why Indian rupee is at record low against US dollar Business Mar 19, 2026

The rupee just dropped to a record around ₹92.1-₹92.3 against the US dollar, a sharp one-day decline.

This slide was triggered by soaring oil prices due to Middle East tensions, making importers scramble for dollars.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to step in and sell dollars to keep things from getting worse.