Why Indian rupee is at record low against US dollar
The rupee just dropped to a record around ₹92.1-₹92.3 against the US dollar, a sharp one-day decline.
This slide was triggered by soaring oil prices due to Middle East tensions, making importers scramble for dollars.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to step in and sell dollars to keep things from getting worse.
Impact on investors and local economy
A weaker rupee means pricier fuel and imports, which could push up everyday costs.
Investors are also feeling the heat—foreign investors pulled out about $2 billion from Indian equities, and Indian equities experienced notable losses and outflows.
Factors behind the rupee's decline
It all comes down to high demand for dollars from importers and companies and dollar supply came under pressure.
The RBI's intervention was crucial as foreign investors withdrew about $2 billion from Indian equities.