Why IT stocks are rallying today
What's the story
IT stocks have witnessed a strong comeback in today's session, breaking their two-day losing streak. The Nifty IT index surged by 0.94% to touch 28,799.25 while the BSE Information Technology index gained 0.74% at 27,883.81. The rally was led by HCLTech which was the top gainer among Nifty IT constituents with a jump of over 2% in its share price.
Market performance
Nifty IT stocks performance
Along with HCLTech, other major players like Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree also saw their stocks rise by 1.4% and 1.36%, respectively.
Wipro and Mphasis shares went up by over 1% each. Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) also witnessed a slight increase in its stock price by just over 1%.
The overall rally helped boost the benchmark indices with Sensex rising by over 184 points while Nifty50 gained over 42 points in early trade today.
Stock surge
BSE IT index performance
The broader BSE IT index also witnessed major gains with LTTS leading the charge with a 2.92% jump.
Other notable gainers included HCLTech (2.14%), Zensar Technologies (2.18%), Birlasoft (1.61%) and ASM Technologies (1.51%).
Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, Infosys, and TCS, among others, also saw their stocks rise by over 1% each today.
Market dynamics
Broader market gains remain muted due to geopolitical tensions
Despite the strong performance of IT stocks, the broader market gains remained muted due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The US attacked Iran's coastal defenses and missile sites on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade of Iranian ports.
This has kept investors cautious about potential disruptions to regional energy exports.