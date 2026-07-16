Why IT stocks are rallying today

Along with HCLTech, other major players like Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree also saw their stocks rise by 1.4% and 1.36%, respectively.

Wipro and Mphasis shares went up by over 1% each. Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) also witnessed a slight increase in its stock price by just over 1%.

The overall rally helped boost the benchmark indices with Sensex rising by over 184 points while Nifty50 gained over 42 points in early trade today.