Lenskart issues apology, releases new 'in-store style guide' after backlash

Eyewear retailer Lenskart has issued a public apology and released a revised "In-Store Style Guide" after facing online backlash over an alleged grooming policy. The company clarified that the earlier document was outdated and does not reflect its current guidelines. The new policy explicitly welcomes all the symbols of faith carried by team members, including bindis, tilaks, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab and turban.

Company statement 'Outdated version': Peyush Bansal on viral document In response to the controversy, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal clarified that the viral document was an "outdated version" and does not reflect the company's current stance. He apologized for any confusion or concern caused by the situation. The company also issued a public statement acknowledging its roots in India and emphasizing that workers should never feel they have to leave behind their beliefs, traditions, or identities when coming to work.

Policy details Updated style guide mandates employees to wear Lenskart-issued t-shirts The updated style guide mandates employees to wear Lenskart-issued T-shirts, plain dark blue jeans, and closed shoes for store operations. It also allows cultural and religious accessories such as sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra and kada. Small earrings, nose pins rings/chains are permitted where appropriate. Religious body marks like bindi/tilak/sindoor as well as head coverings including turbans/hijabs are allowed if they are neat, secure, and do not interfere with work duties.

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