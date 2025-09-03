Why Lupin's stock is buzzing on the bourses today

From loss to profit in 3 years

Lupin has pulled off a major turnaround—after a loss in 2022, profits soared to ₹3,306 crore in 2025 (up from ₹1,227 crore in 2021).

Revenue also shot up to nearly ₹22,708 crore.

For anyone watching the pharma space or thinking about investing, that's a big confidence boost.