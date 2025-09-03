Why Lupin's stock is buzzing on the bourses today
Lupin's stock climbed 2.20% on Wednesday to ₹1,931.20, making it one of the Nifty Midcap 150's top performers.
The buzz comes after Lupin participated in an investor meet on August 27, 2025, and subsequently informed the Exchange about its latest ESG rating on August 29, 2025.
From loss to profit in 3 years
Lupin has pulled off a major turnaround—after a loss in 2022, profits soared to ₹3,306 crore in 2025 (up from ₹1,227 crore in 2021).
Revenue also shot up to nearly ₹22,708 crore.
For anyone watching the pharma space or thinking about investing, that's a big confidence boost.
Strong quarterly performance and low debt
Investors like what they see: Lupin's quarterly profit hit ₹1,221 crore by June 2025 with strong earnings per share and a healthy return on equity (19%).
The company keeps debt low—signs that growth and responsible business practices are winning trust.