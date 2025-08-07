Why Lupin's stock is on the rise today

Stellar quarterly results and investor presentation boost stock

For the June 2025 quarter, Lupin pulled in ₹6,268 crore in revenue and posted a net profit of ₹1,221 crore—way up from past years.

Their annual revenue has climbed steadily since 2021, with profits bouncing back from losses in 2022 to over ₹3,300 crore now.

Lupin also held an Investor Presentation this week to keep everyone updated and show they're serious about transparency.