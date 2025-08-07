Why Tata Investment Corporation's stock fell 2% today

Revenue and profit drop yearly, but positive quarterly growth

This quarter, revenue nudged up to ₹145.46cr and net profit grew to ₹112.40cr—so not all bad news.

But looking at the full year ending March 2025, both revenue and profit dropped sharply compared to last year.

The company also announced a stock split (making shares more affordable) and declared a final dividend of ₹27 per share, giving shareholders something positive amid the ups and downs.