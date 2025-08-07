Next Article
Why Tata Investment Corporation's stock fell 2% today
Tata Investment Corporation's stock slipped 2% to ₹6,937.50 following its latest earnings update.
While the company saw a small revenue boost this June quarter, investors seemed cautious after seeing that yearly profits and revenue took a noticeable hit.
Revenue and profit drop yearly, but positive quarterly growth
This quarter, revenue nudged up to ₹145.46cr and net profit grew to ₹112.40cr—so not all bad news.
But looking at the full year ending March 2025, both revenue and profit dropped sharply compared to last year.
The company also announced a stock split (making shares more affordable) and declared a final dividend of ₹27 per share, giving shareholders something positive amid the ups and downs.