Why metal stocks are falling despite broader market rally

Price drop

Performance of metal stocks and prices on LME

On Wednesday, silver settled 2% lower at $3,421.50 per ton while aluminium closed over 3% lower at $3,122.5 per ton on LME. Zinc and copper also ended about 2% lower at $3,421.5 per ton and $13,086.5 per ton, respectively. NALCO was the biggest loser with a fall of 4.38%, followed by Hindustan Zinc which declined by 4%.