Why Noel Tata is opposing Tata Sons listing
What's the story
Noel Tata, who heads the charitable trusts that own 66% of Tata Sons, has voiced his opposition to the public listing of Tata Sons. He warned that such a move could jeopardize the holding company's ability to support struggling group companies and change a business model that has been in place for 150 years. In a chat with Republic TV, Noel emphasized the traditional role of the holding company as a financial backstop for group entities facing difficulties.
Shareholder impact
Concerns about individual shareholders' influence
Noel expressed concerns over how individual shareholders might influence Tata Sons' operations.
He said, "Now the worry is when you have individual shareholders, would they agree to it and would they be willing to allow us to invest" in struggling firms?
This question highlights his apprehension about potential changes in decision-making processes and investment strategies under a public listing scenario.
Business model shift
Fundamental fabric of Tata Group at stake
Noel further stressed that a public listing could alter the fundamental fabric of how the Tata Group has operated over the last 150 years.
He said, "These are things which we believe will change the fundamental fabric of the way this group has run over the last 150 years."