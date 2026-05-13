After Modi's austerity call, PwC urges employees to reconsider trips

PwC India, one of the leading Big Four firms, has asked its employees to reconsider their travel plans. The company has advised its staff to evaluate both domestic and international trips carefully and only undertake them if there is a clear business need. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's recent appeal to cut down on fuel consumption and non-essential foreign travel amid ongoing West Asia tensions.

Corporate response India's growth outlook remains resilient, says Sanjeev Krishan Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC in India, said the company supports the spirit of PM Modi's appeal while continuing to serve clients and businesses with discipline and responsibility. He added that India's medium-to-long-term growth outlook remains resilient due to fiscal consolidation and structural reforms strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals, despite external uncertainties.

Work policy Flexible working framework remains in place PwC India clarified that its "flexible working framework remains in place." The company said this would enable teams to effectively support client requirements while maintaining productivity, collaboration, and personal responsibility. The measures will be reviewed as global conditions evolve over the coming weeks and months.

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Industry response Other Big Four firms yet to announce similar measures Unlike PwC India, other Big Four firms such as EY, Deloitte, and KPMG have not announced similar measures. These firms already have hybrid work models in place and will continue to follow the same. Rajiv Memani, CEO of EY India, called PM Modi's appeal a "I don't view it as a crisis. I view this as a sensible and pragmatic ask to the country to ensure we are mindful of the current geopolitical challenges," considering current geopolitical challenges.

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