Samsung, Mistral AI in talks for stable chip supply
What's the story
Samsung Electronics and French artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Mistral AI are considering a collaboration in the AI memory sector. The talks were held at Samsung's Hwaseong campus between Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI, and Jeon Young-hyun, head of Samsung's device solutions division. The discussions centered around potential cooperation on AI chip supply chains and related technologies.
Supply chain
Mistral AI's LLM requires a consistent semiconductor supply
Mistral AI, often dubbed Europe's OpenAI, is looking for a steady supply of semiconductors to power its large language model, Mistral Large. The company also wants to expand its AI infrastructure. Mensch's visit to Samsung's semiconductor facility is seen as part of this effort. An industry official said that after recent talks between Samsung executives and AMD CEO Lisa Su, Mistral AI seems to be in talks with Samsung for a stable chip supply amid tight memory market conditions.
Strategic meetings
AMD CEO's visit to South Korea
Last month, Su met with officials from the South Korean government, Samsung Electronics, and Upstage. The meetings were part of AMD's strategy to strengthen its AI partnerships in the region. Su met Im Moon-young, the Vice Chair of the National AI Strategy Committee, and Ha Jung-woo, Presidential Secretary for AI Policy and Future Planning. They discussed potential cooperation in the AI industry during these meetings.