Samsung, Mistral AI in talks for stable chip supply

Supply chain

Mistral AI's LLM requires a consistent semiconductor supply

Mistral AI, often dubbed Europe's OpenAI, is looking for a steady supply of semiconductors to power its large language model, Mistral Large. The company also wants to expand its AI infrastructure. Mensch's visit to Samsung's semiconductor facility is seen as part of this effort. An industry official said that after recent talks between Samsung executives and AMD CEO Lisa Su, Mistral AI seems to be in talks with Samsung for a stable chip supply amid tight memory market conditions.