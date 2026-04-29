Why Saudi Aramco has halted LPG deliveries until May-end

Saudi Aramco , the state-owned oil giant, has announced a suspension of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments through May. The decision comes after its main export facility was damaged in late February. The company recently informed buyers that deliveries from the Juaymah LPG facility would remain suspended until May-end.

Facility damage LPG export suspension due to facility damage The suspension of Aramco's LPG exports was triggered by the collapse of a support structure at the Juaymah facility. The incident occurred before the outbreak of war in the Middle East in February. The disruption has led to a spike in prices and left buyers scrambling for alternative sources of supply.

Conflict consequences Strait of Hormuz closure exacerbates supply issues The ongoing conflict betweent the US and Iran has nearly shut down the main export route through the Strait of Hormuz. This has led to energy shortages in Asia and an LPG crunch in India, where it is widely used for cooking. Aramco has told buyers that it hasn't been able to carry out necessary repairs at Juaymah, further delaying deliveries even if the Hormuz Strait were to open.

Advertisement

Market impact Significant impact on India's LPG market The February incident has severely disrupted a niche segment of the oil market. Aramco is a major global supplier of propane and butane, fuels collectively known as LPG. The closure of the Hormuz Strait has further complicated supply from other parts of the Middle East, resulting in significant cooking fuel shortages in India.

Advertisement