Why SK Hynix shares crashed despite 557% profit surge

In light of the weaker-than-expected earnings, SK Hynix's shares crashed 15% earlier in the session. The stock trimmed its losses to close 9.6% lower in today's session.

The decline is largely due to heightened investor concerns over the sustainability of aggressive AI spending by tech firms.

"There are concerns that tech firms will take a breather in infrastructure spending," said Lee Min-hee, an analyst at BNK Investment & Securities.