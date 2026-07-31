Why Swiggy shares fell despite better Q1 results

Swiggy's consolidated net loss for Q1FY27 stood at ₹791 crore, a significant reduction from ₹1,197 crore in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations also saw a massive 37% year-on-year growth, reaching ₹6,812 crore during this period.

Swiggy's food delivery segment witnessed a 17.4% year-on-year growth in Gross Order Value (GOV), reaching ₹9,490 crore.