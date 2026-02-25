Why Tata Sons has delayed N Chandrasekaran's reappointment

Tata Sons executive chairman N Chandrasekaran has sought a deferment of the discussion on his third-term reappointment. The request came after a disagreement during Tuesday's board meeting, The Economic Times reported. The meeting was attended by all board members, including Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan.

Board discussion Disagreement over new business losses The disagreement centered on the losses incurred by Tata Group's new businesses. Noel raised the issue during the board meeting, sparking a detailed discussion. However, other board members defended Chandrasekaran's reappointment, attributing these losses to greenfield investments and their required gestation period for maturity.

Process details Special resolution required for reappointment Chandrasekaran's reappointment requires a special resolution and an exception to Tata Sons' retirement policy for non-executive roles beyond the age of 65. He is currently 62 years old and will turn 63 in June. Chandrasekaran took over as executive chairman in 2017 and has since led consolidation efforts, balance sheet repairs, and renewed capital allocation discipline at the group.

