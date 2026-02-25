LOADING...
Chandrasekaran's reappointment discussion has been deferred

Why Tata Sons has delayed N Chandrasekaran's reappointment

By Mudit Dube
Feb 25, 2026
11:53 am
What's the story

Tata Sons executive chairman N Chandrasekaran has sought a deferment of the discussion on his third-term reappointment. The request came after a disagreement during Tuesday's board meeting, The Economic Times reported. The meeting was attended by all board members, including Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan.

Board discussion

Disagreement over new business losses

The disagreement centered on the losses incurred by Tata Group's new businesses. Noel raised the issue during the board meeting, sparking a detailed discussion. However, other board members defended Chandrasekaran's reappointment, attributing these losses to greenfield investments and their required gestation period for maturity.

Process details

Special resolution required for reappointment

Chandrasekaran's reappointment requires a special resolution and an exception to Tata Sons' retirement policy for non-executive roles beyond the age of 65. He is currently 62 years old and will turn 63 in June. Chandrasekaran took over as executive chairman in 2017 and has since led consolidation efforts, balance sheet repairs, and renewed capital allocation discipline at the group.

Conditions outlined

Noel's conditions for reappointment

Noel has reportedly laid four conditions that need to be met before granting reappointment. These include ensuring Tata Sons isn't listed in line with RBI guidelines for upper-layer shadow banks, maintaining no debt in the company, avoiding excessive capital expenditure on high-risk investments, and containing losses from acquisitions like Air India and Big Basket.

