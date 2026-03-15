Why techies are increasingly moving to global capability centers

Higher pay, better job security

GCCs offer roles in hot areas like AI and digital platforms, which appeals to both freshers and experienced pros.

According to Aditya Narayan Mishra of CIEL HR, compensation for GCCs specializing in cutting-edge technologies is typically 12% to 20% higher than at traditional IT services firms.

Plus, more than half of GCC employees are midlevel professionals who love the focus on product innovation and stability, especially since these centers work closely with global companies and invest in long-term tech projects.