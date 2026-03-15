Why techies are increasingly moving to global capability centers
With the IT sector slowing down, India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are quickly becoming the top pick for techies.
There are more than 1,850 GCCs now, employing nearly 2 million people and generating up to $65 billion a year.
Sanketh Chengappa of Adecco India shared that hiring at GCCs is happening about four times faster than at traditional IT firms, so opportunities are popping up fast.
Higher pay, better job security
GCCs offer roles in hot areas like AI and digital platforms, which appeals to both freshers and experienced pros.
According to Aditya Narayan Mishra of CIEL HR, compensation for GCCs specializing in cutting-edge technologies is typically 12% to 20% higher than at traditional IT services firms.
Plus, more than half of GCC employees are midlevel professionals who love the focus on product innovation and stability, especially since these centers work closely with global companies and invest in long-term tech projects.