Why telecom issues persist ahead of Noida International Airport launch
What's the story
The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is set to open this month but the telecom network connectivity for passengers is still unclear. Similar to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the NIA has denied permission to telecom companies to set up their networks. The airport has opted for its own network through a third party and is charging telcos ₹67 lakh per month per operator.
Fee dispute
NIA's telecom charges spark controversy among operators
The NIA's demand for ₹67 lakh per month per operator, totaling ₹32.16 crore annually for four operators, has been met with resistance from telcos. The companies argue that they alone have the right to set up networks and no fees should be charged for the Right of Way. They are currently in discussions with the NIA over what they term as arbitrary and exorbitant fees.
Operational partnership
Tech Mahindra's role in NIA's network operations
In December 2025, the NIA had partnered with Tech Mahindra to establish and manage an integrated Network and Security Operations Centre (NOC-SOC) at the airport. This center would enable proactive detection, analysis, and response to network and cybersecurity events. Tech Mahindra will also provide technology consulting and digital solutions for the airport project.
Launch timeline
NIA's launch date and management details
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had confirmed in December that the NIA would be inaugurated in January 2026. The airport is being built and managed by a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Zurich Airport International AG. Interestingly, the Adani-backed NMIA has demanded ₹92 lakh per month per operator, totaling ₹44.16 crore annually for four telecom operators.