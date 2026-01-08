Why telecom issues persist ahead of Noida International Airport launch

Fee dispute

NIA's telecom charges spark controversy among operators

The NIA's demand for ₹67 lakh per month per operator, totaling ₹32.16 crore annually for four operators, has been met with resistance from telcos. The companies argue that they alone have the right to set up networks and no fees should be charged for the Right of Way. They are currently in discussions with the NIA over what they term as arbitrary and exorbitant fees.