Why this brokerage's latest ratings could be a big deal

If you're watching the quick commerce space, here's why this matters: Bernstein likes Eternal's Blinkit for its strong performance and lower cash burn compared to rivals like Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. They're also upbeat about Swiggy leveraging its cash cushion to expand dark stores and improve efficiency. Most analysts seem to agree—30 of 33 rate Eternal a 'Buy,' while 23 of 28 rate Swiggy a 'Buy' (with 3 'Hold' and 2 'Sell').

Quick commerce and AI: Bernstein's take

Bernstein thinks quick commerce isn't really threatened by AI right now since these apps are more about creating new demand than competing with tech.

Still, profits might be bumpy ahead because companies are fighting hard for market share, which could mean more ups and downs for investors.