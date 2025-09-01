Why United Breweries stock is down despite strong financials

If you're watching stocks or just curious about big brands, it's a reminder that market moves don't always match what's happening inside a company. Investors seem cautious about United Breweries right now, but United Breweries has actually doubled its revenue since 2021 and increased profits over the period.

Revenue and profit growth for United Breweries

From ₹4,243 crore in revenue in 2021 to ₹8,915 crore in fiscal 2025—and net profit up from ₹366 crore (2022) to ₹442 crore—United Breweries keeps trending upward.

This June quarter alone saw revenue hit ₹2,864 crore and profit at ₹184 crore, both better than last year.

Plus, with a final dividend of ₹10 per share coming July 31 and low debt levels boosting returns, things look solid under the hood—even if the stock price took a quick dip.