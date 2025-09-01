'America is a s---show': Robin Wright on moving to England

Hollywood actor Robin Wright (59) recently opened up about her decision to move from the US to England. In an interview with The Times, she described the move as "liberating." "It's liberating to be done," she said. "Be done with searching, looking and getting 60% of what you wanted." She also shared that she is currently living in a rented home on the English seaside with her boyfriend, architect Henry Smith.

Cultural contrast Wright's thoughts on America and England Wright, who was born in Texas and raised in California, didn't hold back her feelings about America. The Forrest Gump star told The Times, "America is a s---show." In contrast, she praised England for its kindness and sense of freedom. "There's a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They're living," she said. With this, Wright has become the latest celebrity to leave the US. Many of them have found their new homes in England.

Lifestyle change The actor shared her views on the Hollywood hustle Wright also shared that the constant rush and competition in America, especially in Los Angeles, had contributed to her decision to move. "Everything's rush, competition and speed," she said. She added that she loves the quietness of her new home. "Everyone's building a huge house, and I'm just done with all that - I love the quiet. And I've met my person. Finally."

Love story On her relationship with boyfriend Smith Wright also shared the story of her first meeting with Smith (52) at a bar, which she described as a memorable encounter. "He goes, 'Who the f--- are you?' And I said, 'Who the f--- are you?' And that was it," she recalled. She later added that being loved for who she is has been "so relaxing." "That's exactly what I wanted," she shared about her relationship with Smith.