US lifting tariffs on some Canadian goods ahead of elections
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration has announced the removal of some 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, just two weeks before the midterm elections. The decision comes after Republican Senator Susan Collins, who is in a close race to retain her seat in Maine, lobbied for the change. The White House said tariffs would be reduced on items like plywood sheets, certain paper products, machinery, and refrigeration equipment starting October 30.
Agricultural impact
Tariff exemptions will help Maine's agriculture
Collins announced the tariff exemptions, emphasizing their potential benefits for Maine's agriculture industry.
The US had previously imposed a 50% tariff on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods after trade talks between the two countries collapsed in August.
In retaliation, Canada imposed countermeasures against US tariffs, which Prime Minister Mark Carney deemed necessary to protect Canadian workers.
Trade balance
Canada ready to work toward trade deal
The White House has clarified that while tariffs will be lifted from some items, others like carpets and "waste products" will see new tariffs.
This move is part of President Trump's "continued efforts to defend American workers and ensure fair trade."
A Canadian internal trade minister, Dominic LeBlanc, said Canada is ready to work toward a more mutually beneficial trading relationship that respects its interests.
Ongoing negotiations
Collins pledges to continue efforts for broader trade agreement
Collins has pledged to continue her efforts for more tariff relief and a broader trade agreement with Canada.
She noted the tariff exemptions were on products crucial to Maine's agricultural industries, including blueberry, potato, apple, and seaweed producers.
However, her Democratic challenger Troy Jackson criticized Collins for enabling Trump's trade wars that have made life harder and more expensive for Mainers.
Economic effects
Trade war's impact on border US states
The trade war has had a major impact on the economies of states like Maine, which share borders with Canadian provinces New Brunswick and Quebec.
Republican Michigan lawmaker Mike Rogers has urged Trump to end the standoff after months of supporting the policy in his trade-reliant state.
On Friday, Trump said Canada was "working very hard" on a trade deal with the US.