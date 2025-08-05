Next Article
Why Voltas shares are down despite strong financial results
Voltas shares slipped 2% on Tuesday, closing at ₹1,314—even though the company just posted some seriously strong numbers.
Their latest quarterly report shows both revenue and profit are up compared to last year, proving the business is doing well even if the share price declined despite strong financial results.
Annual revenue up 23% year-on-year
In 2025, Voltas's annual revenue jumped 23% to over ₹15,400 crore, with profits more than doubling to ₹960 crore.
Plus, their low debt-to-equity ratio (0.13) means they're keeping things financially stable while still growing fast—a good sign for anyone watching how companies handle ups and downs.