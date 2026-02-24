Why Wall Street's latest dip could matter to you

Big market drops like this can prompt investor reassessments, especially in tech and finance where AI is changing the game fast. With tariff developments in play, it's a double whammy for anyone watching their wallet.

Airlines, financials, and software stocks take hits

Investors are spooked by how quickly AI might disrupt industries—software stocks alone fell over 4%.

On top of that, a Supreme Court ruling on Trump-era tariffs stirred up more uncertainty.

Gold prices jumped as people looked for safer bets, while airlines took extra hits from the storm, and financials also fell.