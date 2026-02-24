Why Wall Street's latest dip could matter to you
Wall Street had a rough Monday—Dow Jones dropped 821 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq also slid—thanks to fresh concerns about AI taking over jobs and new tariff drama.
If you're investing or thinking about your future savings, these swings could hit closer to home than you think.
AI and tariffs are a scary combo for investors
Big market drops like this can prompt investor reassessments, especially in tech and finance where AI is changing the game fast.
With tariff developments in play, it's a double whammy for anyone watching their wallet.
Airlines, financials, and software stocks take hits
Investors are spooked by how quickly AI might disrupt industries—software stocks alone fell over 4%.
On top of that, a Supreme Court ruling on Trump-era tariffs stirred up more uncertainty.
Gold prices jumped as people looked for safer bets, while airlines took extra hits from the storm, and financials also fell.