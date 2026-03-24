Why your ice cream or cold drink might cost more
If you've noticed your favorite ice creams and cold drinks getting pricier, you're not imagining it.
Ongoing tensions near the Strait of Hormuz are making it more expensive for Indian businesses to keep things cool, literally.
As a result, commercial refrigeration gear is estimated to cost 5% to 15% more, and companies are earning less profit.
Ice creams to get pricier by 25-30%
Expect ice creams to cost 25% to 30% extra, cold beverages 10% to 25% more, and frozen or dairy treats up by 5% to 12%.
So that ₹200 dessert or drink at your go-to spot? It could soon be ₹220 to ₹240.
The price hikes come from rising costs of imported parts, metals like copper and aluminum, and higher shipping fees.
Small food outlets are feeling the pinch too
Small food outlets are feeling the pinch too. With supply delays and higher expenses, some might slow down expansion—or even run low on chilled products now and then.
The whole refrigeration market is trying to adapt as these challenges stick around.