Why your ice cream or cold drink might cost more

Ice creams to get pricier by 25-30%

Expect ice creams to cost 25% to 30% extra, cold beverages 10% to 25% more, and frozen or dairy treats up by 5% to 12%.

So that ₹200 dessert or drink at your go-to spot? It could soon be ₹220 to ₹240.

The price hikes come from rising costs of imported parts, metals like copper and aluminum, and higher shipping fees.