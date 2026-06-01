Why Zee Entertainment's shares are up 20% in 5 sessions
What's the story
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises have witnessed a massive rally, surging by nearly 20% over the past five sessions. The stock hit a six-month high of ₹99.44 apiece today. The company's market capitalization also saw a significant jump, increasing to ₹9,551 crore during this period. The recent surge can be attributed to speculation that the company is close to securing media rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in India. This comes after Reliance Industries' JioStar withdrew from the race.
Broadcasting strategy
Plans to launch 4 sports channels
Zee had exited the sports broadcasting space in 2016 but made a comeback in 2021 by acquiring long-term global media rights for the International League T20 (ILT20). Now, the company is doubling down on sports with plans to launch four channels: Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English.
Financial overview
Reported net loss of ₹104cr in Q4 FY26
Despite the recent surge in its share price, Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of ₹104 crore for Q4 FY26. This was a decline from the net profit of ₹188 crore in the same period last year. The company's operating revenue also fell by 7% to ₹2,025 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to ₹2,184 crore posted during the same quarter last year.