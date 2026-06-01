The stock hit a six-month high of ₹99.44 apiece today

Why Zee Entertainment's shares are up 20% in 5 sessions

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:13 pm Jun 01, 202603:13 pm

What's the story

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises have witnessed a massive rally, surging by nearly 20% over the past five sessions. The stock hit a six-month high of ₹99.44 apiece today. The company's market capitalization also saw a significant jump, increasing to ₹9,551 crore during this period. The recent surge can be attributed to speculation that the company is close to securing media rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in India. This comes after Reliance Industries' JioStar withdrew from the race.