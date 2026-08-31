Why Zee Entertainment shares crashed 14% today

The sharp decline in Zee Entertainment's share price comes after three lenders, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India (UK), and LIC Housing Finance, announced their decision to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval of a repayment plan proposed by Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra.

The lenders had earlier opposed the plan that proposed ₹6.25 crore for creditors and another ₹25 lakh for insolvency process costs.