Will Centre raise minimum pension from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500?
What's the story
The Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS) has been a major source of financial support for pensioners in India. However, there have been rising demands for an increase in the minimum EPS pension amount from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500. The demand is based on the argument that the current amount is insufficient to meet the rising cost of living.
Protest details
EPS 95 National Agitation Committee protests in New Delhi
On August 5, 2026, the EPS 95 National Agitation Committee, an organization representing a large number of EPS pensioners from across the country, protested in New Delhi.
They demanded that the central government raise the minimum EPS pension to ₹7,500.
The issue was also raised in Lok Sabha on Monday by MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.
He asked if there were any plans to increase the minimum EPS-95 pension amount and sought information on employees covered under this scheme.
Official statement
What the government said on increasing pension amount
Responding to Bidhuri's question, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said that the government is already providing EPS pension to its members with a budgetary support of 1.16% of wages.
She explained that the Employees's Pension Fund corpus is built from employer contributions at 8.33% of wages and central government contributions through budgetary support at 1.16% of wages up to ₹15,000/month.
Future plans
Over 85 lakh pensioners under EPS scheme
Karandlaje also emphasized the government's commitment to providing robust social security coverage to EPFO scheme members while ensuring fund sustainability.
She revealed that as of March 31, 2026, there are over 85 lakh pensioners under the EPS scheme with a total pension disbursed of ₹15,819.28 crore.
Given the current circumstances, it is unlikely that the government will consider raising the minimum EPS pension anytime soon.