Will Centre raise minimum pension from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500?

On August 5, 2026, the EPS 95 National Agitation Committee, an organization representing a large number of EPS pensioners from across the country, protested in New Delhi.

They demanded that the central government raise the minimum EPS pension to ₹7,500.

The issue was also raised in Lok Sabha on Monday by MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

He asked if there were any plans to increase the minimum EPS-95 pension amount and sought information on employees covered under this scheme.