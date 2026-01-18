Union Budget 2026: Import duty cuts on electronic components requested

The Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT) has urged the Indian government to consider reducing import duties on key electronic components in its upcoming Union Budget . The industry body has also recommended increasing tax incentives to boost domestic manufacturing and enhance global competitiveness. In its pre-Budget recommendations, MAIT suggested lowering the basic customs duty (BCD) on critical sub-assemblies like camera modules, display assemblies, and connectors from 10% to 5%.

Strategic measures MAIT emphasizes need for strategic interventions MAIT emphasized the need for strategic interventions in information and communication technology (ICT) adoption, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and market access. The industry body also called for enhanced credit guarantee coverage for micro and small enterprises, start-ups, and export-focused MSMEs. "To bolster domestic manufacturing, it is imperative to rationalize import duties on components not currently manufactured in India," said MAIT.

Manufacturing support MAIT recommends 0 duties on inductor coils To support local manufacturing of electronic components, MAIT has recommended lowering all duties on parts and inputs for inductor coils to zero. The industry body also suggested lowering the import tariffs on audio components such as microphones, receivers, and speakers from 15% to 10%. These measures are aimed at encouraging domestic value addition in the production of these critical electronic components.

