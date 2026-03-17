Hard Rock Cafe is not shutting down in India

JSM Group, the franchise partner of Hard Rock Cafe in India , has announced that its outlets will continue to operate. This comes after Hard Rock International's recent announcement of ending its partnership with JSM Corporation and shutting down all 10 cafes in the country. The Mumbai-based company was shocked by what it called a "unilateral, illegal and entirely misconceived announcement" by Hard Rock International about the closure of its outlets.

Dispute JSM Group disputes Hard Rock's claims JSM Group has strongly disputed the claims made by Hard Rock International, saying they are outside the contractual framework governing their partnership. The company was particularly surprised by these allegations as it has made a substantial monetary claim against the Hard Rock Group, indicating that a dispute between both sides is still ongoing.

Stakeholder assurance Legal options being explored by JSM Group The JSM Group has assured that all Hard Rock Cafe outlets in India will continue to operate as usual, unless directed otherwise by a court. The company is now exploring legal options against the closure announcement. It has also stressed its commitment toward protecting the interests of its employees, customers, partners, and suppliers who have been associated with the brand for over two decades.

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