Wipro rebrands as 'intelligence technology services provider' to focus AI

Wipro rolled out a new AI-powered business model in February 2026, targeting areas like people, supply chain, finance, and customer experience. Their Wipro Intelligence suite helps put AI into action for real results. Financially, they reported IT services revenue of ₹23,378.1 crore last quarter with a 17.6% operating margin.

India AI Impact Summit on February 19-20 in New Delhi

The India AI Impact Summit kicks off February 19-20 in New Delhi, bringing together leaders to talk about how AI can boost India's economy and benefit society.

Wipro's active role at the summit shows it's serious about shaping the future of tech with AI at the center.