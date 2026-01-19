Wipro shares take a hit after mixed Q3 results

For anyone watching the tech space or thinking about investing, Wipro 's numbers are a reality check. Net profit fell 7% year-on-year to ₹3,119 crore, impacted by cost pressures, including expenses linked to labor code-related adjustments, though adjusted profit barely budged upward. On the bright side, IT services revenue grew 1.2% from last quarter and margins hit their best level in years.

What's behind the slide?

Wipro's outlook for next quarter is pretty cautious—they're expecting flat to just 2% growth in IT services revenue, which is less than what most analysts hoped for.

The company did announce a ₹6 per share dividend, but it wasn't enough to lift investor mood this time around.