Wipro to buy Mindsprint for $375m, Olam transfers 200m shares

Olam signs 8-year $100m-a-year tech pact

Olam expects to gain about $310 million from the sale. On top of that, they have signed an eight-year contract with Wipro worth $100 million each year for tech and shared services.

That is over half of Olam Group's total annual spend on tech and shared services and could cross $1 billion overall.

The partnership will use Wipro's AI tools to boost how Olam runs its farm-to-fork operations.