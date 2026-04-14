Wipro to report Q4 FY26 April 16 amid mixed outlook

Wipro to weigh ₹16,000-₹18,000 cr buyback

Wipro's board will discuss a big share buyback worth ₹16,000 crore to ₹18,000 crore, its first in three years.

They're also pushing into new areas with a $1 billion deal with Olam Group for food and agribusiness.

Still, experts like CLSA and UBS say growth might stay flat or even slip as Wipro faces tough market conditions and looks for fresh ways to grow.