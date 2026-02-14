Wipro to restart salary hikes from March 1
Business
Wipro is finally bringing back salary hikes for all employees starting March 1, 2026, ending a pause on raises after earlier postponements.
The exact hike percentage isn't out yet, but the news was shared in an internal email.
Wipro's position in the IT world
The source does not report Wipro paying full variable pay; it only reports Wipro will roll out salary hikes from March 1 and notes sector-wide caution.
Some peers delayed increases in recent months.
Compared to its peers, Wipro is the last major IT company to restart salary increases in this tough market.
Why this matters in the current IT landscape
The IT world's been hit hard by slow demand and global tensions.
Wipro's move seems aimed at holding on to talent and lifting employee spirits when things are still pretty uncertain.