Wipro's Kang says AI can help workers reach higher-paying roles
Business
Jasjit Kang said the productivity-gains conversation could be revisited in about 12 months.
Kang, who leads Wipro's Business Process Services, said AI skills can help workers move into higher-paying roles.
He suggests pairing tech skills with real problem-solving, and focusing on smarter, not just harder, work.
Wipro hiring AI-skilled staff
Wipro is actively hiring people who know their way around AI tools, aiming to automate up to 20% of repetitive tasks like customer support and data entry.
The company's also expanding into areas like pharma and self-driving cars using AI.
Plus, they're planning a new gig platform to tap talent globally for specialized projects, making Wipro more flexible in today's fast-changing tech world.