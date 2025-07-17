Wipro's Q1 profit rises 11% to ₹3,330 crore, dividend announced
Wipro kicked off FY26 on a high note, posting an 11% jump in quarterly profit to ₹3,330 crore—outperforming analyst forecasts.
Revenue nudged up to ₹22,135 crore.
Margins dipped slightly from last quarter but improved compared to last year.
Major deals worth $2.67 billion this quarter
Wipro landed major deals worth $2.67 billion this quarter (up from $1.76 billion), pushing total deal wins to nearly $5 billion—even as the market stays challenging.
The company kept its team stable at around 233,000 people and saw attrition drop to 15.1%, showing folks are sticking around.
Wipro is cautious about revenue growth
Looking ahead, Wipro is cautious about revenue growth thanks to ongoing economic pressures in India's IT sector.
Still, the company is rewarding shareholders with a ₹5 per share interim dividend (record date: July 28), signaling confidence in its steady performance.