Envision Energy to set up new plant in Gujarat Business Jul 17, 2025

Envision Energy India is setting up its third manufacturing unit in Gujarat, aiming to more than double its workforce by FY28 from the current strength of 3,000.

This new facility will add 2 GW of production capacity, joining their existing plants in Tamil Nadu and Pune.

The expansion should help Envision strengthen its lead in India's wind energy market, where it already holds a 45% share.