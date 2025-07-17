Envision Energy to set up new plant in Gujarat
Envision Energy India is setting up its third manufacturing unit in Gujarat, aiming to more than double its workforce by FY28 from the current strength of 3,000.
This new facility will add 2 GW of production capacity, joining their existing plants in Tamil Nadu and Pune.
The expansion should help Envision strengthen its lead in India's wind energy market, where it already holds a 45% share.
The Gujarat plant is expected to create about 6,000 jobs by mid-2027, while the Pune site will add another 1,000 jobs as it ramps up capacity.
By 2027, Envision plans to start making key components like gearboxes and generators in-house—helping meet India's growing demand for wind power parts and potentially reducing costs.
They're also eyeing exports after focusing on the Indian market for now.