Next Article
South Indian Bank's Q1 results show 10% jump in profit
South Indian Bank just dropped its Q1 results, showing a 10% jump in net profit—₹322 crore this quarter, compared to ₹294 crore last year.
Total income and operating profit are also up, with operating profit increasing by 32.41% to ₹672.20 crore from ₹507.68 crore, hinting at some solid momentum.
Bad loans have shrunk quite a bit
The bank isn't just making more money—it's actually getting healthier. Bad loans (NPAs) have shrunk quite a bit, and their capital cushion is stronger than before.
MD P R Seshadri credits smart moves like mixing up what they lend for (think: auto, housing, gold loans) and pushing digital upgrades.
For anyone curious about how old-school banks are keeping up with change—and actually thriving—this is one to watch.