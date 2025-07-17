South Indian Bank's Q1 results show 10% jump in profit

Bad loans have shrunk quite a bit

The bank isn't just making more money—it's actually getting healthier. Bad loans (NPAs) have shrunk quite a bit, and their capital cushion is stronger than before.

MD P R Seshadri credits smart moves like mixing up what they lend for (think: auto, housing, gold loans) and pushing digital upgrades.

For anyone curious about how old-school banks are keeping up with change—and actually thriving—this is one to watch.