Nifty Auto index barely moves; Balkrishna Industries jumps 3.37%

Meanwhile, big names like MRF and Maruti Suzuki slipped into the red. The main indices—Nifty50 and Sensex—both dropped (down 100 and 375 points).

Trading was lively in Vodafone Idea and Alok Industries, but overall, only 19 of the top 50 Nifty stocks finished up.

Some stocks like LE Travenues Techno hit new highs, while others touched fresh lows—a reminder that the market's vibe was pretty mixed today.