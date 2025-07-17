27 new foreign brands enter India in 2024: Report

India welcomed 27 new foreign retail brands in 2024, nearly doubling last year's count. The steady rise over the past four years is thanks to young shoppers' growing appetite for luxury and premium products, especially in fashion, footwear, accessories, and beauty.

Global names like Lululemon, Sungboon Editor explore Indian market Popular global brands are making moves into India—Spain's Bershka is eyeing India, Canada's Lululemon arrives in 2026, and Korean skincare label Sungboon Editor is joining the mix.

Online platforms like Nykaa and Myntra make it easy to shop these international names; Chanel Beauty is now on Nykaa, while Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister will soon be on Myntra.

Many brands are also exploring local manufacturing India's strong consumer spending—especially for premium goods—is a big draw.

Bharat Mimani from BCG points out that many brands are also exploring local manufacturing to tap into trade benefits.

For example, Lego opened its first exclusive store in Gurgaon after entering India just a few years ago.