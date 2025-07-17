Next Article
Wipro trims workforce, as AI reshapes tech industry
Wipro let go of 114 employees in the first quarter ended June 30, bringing its team down to 233,232.
Attrition ticked up slightly to 15.1%, as the company continues a careful approach to hiring in a tough global market.
Wipro's net profit jumps 11% to ₹3,330cr
Wipro's net profit jumped 11% year-on-year to ₹3,330cr in Q1FY26. Revenue was steady at ₹22,135cr, but the real surprise was a huge 131% surge in large deal bookings ($2.7 billion).
While Wipro trimmed jobs, TCS hired more people—though HCLTech and Tech Mahindra also cut staff.
AI now core to Wipro's client work
CEO Srini Pallia shared that artificial intelligence is now "core" to Wipro's client work.
The company is focusing on AI-driven solutions—even as it reshapes its workforce for what's next.