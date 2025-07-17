Bank of Baroda to announce Q1 results on July 25

Experts predict BoB's profits might take a hit this quarter

Market experts think BoB's profits might take a hit this quarter, with some predicting net profit could fall by up to 22% thanks to slower loan growth and pressure on interest income.

Shares slipped about 1% today ahead of the news, though they're still up 8% for the year.

All eyes will be on how the bank's asset quality and retail business hold up in these results.