Bank of Baroda to announce Q1 results on July 25
Bank of Baroda is gearing up for its big board meeting on July 25, 2025, where it'll share how the bank performed from April to June this year.
The meeting's happening at their Mumbai headquarters, and they'll be looking over both standalone and consolidated numbers.
Experts predict BoB's profits might take a hit this quarter
Market experts think BoB's profits might take a hit this quarter, with some predicting net profit could fall by up to 22% thanks to slower loan growth and pressure on interest income.
Shares slipped about 1% today ahead of the news, though they're still up 8% for the year.
All eyes will be on how the bank's asset quality and retail business hold up in these results.