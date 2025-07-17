Anthropic's Claude is now your friendly neighborhood financial analyst

Anthropic just launched Claude for Financial Services, an AI tool built to help banks, hedge funds, and insurance companies automate tricky stuff like compliance checks, trading ops, and risk analysis. Big names like Bridgewater and Norway's NBIM are already on board—saving over 213,000 analyst hours and seeing productivity jump by 20%.

Real-time data and massive document handling Claude plugs right into major financial data sources (think S&P Global, FactSet) for real-time info and secure handling of massive documents.

You get six weeks of hands-on training plus support from Deloitte and KPMG to help teams get up to speed.

Built-in coding space to customize financial models With its built-in coding space (Claude Code), you can customize financial models or modernize old systems.

It even outperformed other AIs in spreadsheet tasks—scoring 83% accuracy in tough benchmarks.