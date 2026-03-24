Wispr Flow founder on why India is key to growth
Wispr Flow, a voice-first AI startup, is seeing major growth in India, now its second-largest market for both users and paying subscribers.
Founder Tanay Kothari pushed back on the stereotype that Indians won't pay for digital services, pointing out strong conversion rates and real demand for high-value tools.
The company is zooming in on early adopters in tech hubs like Bengaluru to spread its AI-powered voice productivity platform.
Wispr Flow has raised about $81 million so far
Started in 2021 by Kothari and Sahaj Garg, Wispr Flow has pivoted from brain-computer hardware to smart voice software, raising about $81 million from big names like Menlo Ventures along the way.
Even with tough times for AI funding in the US Kothari says their edge comes from understanding user needs and moving fast, especially as they double down on India's growing tech ecosystem.