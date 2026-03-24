Wispr Flow founder on why India is key to growth

Wispr Flow has raised about $81 million so far

Started in 2021 by Kothari and Sahaj Garg, Wispr Flow has pivoted from brain-computer hardware to smart voice software, raising about $81 million from big names like Menlo Ventures along the way.

Even with tough times for AI funding in the US Kothari says their edge comes from understanding user needs and moving fast, especially as they double down on India's growing tech ecosystem.