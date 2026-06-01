Wockhardt shares climb after FDA approves Zaynich antibiotic for UTIs

Zaynich could generate $2 billion annually

Zaynich sped through the review process thanks to special Fast Track and QIDP designations from the US Food and Drug Administration.

After beating out an existing drug in phase 3 trials, it was also cleared by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, or CDSCO, last week.

With a global market worth nearly $9 billion for these kinds of treatments, Zaynich could bring in up to $2 billion annually, including 150 crore rupees in India early on.

Wockhardt is now looking for partners to help launch Zaynich worldwide, with Europe already speeding up its review.