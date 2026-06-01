Wockhardt shares climb after FDA approves Zaynich antibiotic for UTIs
Wockhardt just got a big boost: its shares jumped 19% on Monday, June 1, 2026, capping off a five-day rally of 45%.
The reason? The US Food and Drug Administration approved Zaynich, a new antibiotic made by Wockhardt that fights tough urinary tract infections caused by drug-resistant "superbugs."
It's also the first antibiotic discovered in India to get approved in the US which is pretty huge.
Zaynich could generate $2 billion annually
Zaynich sped through the review process thanks to special Fast Track and QIDP designations from the US Food and Drug Administration.
After beating out an existing drug in phase 3 trials, it was also cleared by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, or CDSCO, last week.
With a global market worth nearly $9 billion for these kinds of treatments, Zaynich could bring in up to $2 billion annually, including 150 crore rupees in India early on.
Wockhardt is now looking for partners to help launch Zaynich worldwide, with Europe already speeding up its review.