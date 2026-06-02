Wockhardt stock falls 9% after 3 day zaynich rally

Wockhardt to self market antibiotic Zaynich

Just yesterday, Wockhardt hit a 52-week high thanks to US and Indian approvals for Zaynich, a homegrown drug for tough urinary tract infections.

Instead of teaming up with distributors (the usual move), Wockhardt plans to market Zaynich itself both in India and abroad.

Founder Habil Khorakiwala called it a first for a new chemical entity developed from India, a pretty proud moment for the company.