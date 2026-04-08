Women hold 26% of India's credit, bolstered by digital access
Business
Big shift alert: By 2025, women make up 26% of all credit in India, a nearly fivefold jump since 2017.
Thanks to better digital access, they're playing a much bigger role in the country's financial scene.
Women outpace others in India lending
Women aren't just borrowing more: they're outpacing everyone else. Their share of retail loan originations rose from 24% in 2022 to 27% by 2025, and their outstanding credit grew almost five times since 2017.
Business loans taken by women have also shot up at a strong pace, with a 31% CAGR over the three years to 2025.
As the report puts it, accessible finance is key to empowering women and boosting economic participation across India.