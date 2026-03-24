Women-led home services startup Snabbit raises fresh funding Business Mar 24, 2026

Snabbit, a home services startup launched in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, is close to raising $60 million to $70 million from Mirae Asset and SIG, bumping its valuation up to $350 million to $400 million.

The company connects users with quick help for chores like cleaning, cooking, dishwashing, and laundry, powered by a 100% women-led fleet of 5,000 experts across five cities.