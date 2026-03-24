Women-led home services startup Snabbit raises fresh funding
Snabbit, a home services startup launched in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, is close to raising $60 million to $70 million from Mirae Asset and SIG, bumping its valuation up to $350 million to $400 million.
The company connects users with quick help for chores like cleaning, cooking, dishwashing, and laundry, powered by a 100% women-led fleet of 5,000 experts across five cities.
Snabbit raised $30 million in October 2025
Back in October 2025, Snabbit raised $30 million at a $180 million valuation. With this round, its total funding reached about $55 million.
Snabbit was on track to a nearly 1 million monthly run rate by March 2026 thanks to its focus on busy neighborhoods where demand is high.
Snabbit's competition
Snabbit faces competition from Pronto and InstaHelp.
Pronto recently secured $25 million and operates in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai and has more than 18,000 daily bookings.
InstaHelp edged ahead with a run rate of over 1.5 million orders a month (50,000+ daily bookings) and is now registering more than 50,000 daily bookings.